Introducing the Quectel EG800Z series

The EG800Z series is Quectel’s latest ultra-compact LTE Cat 1 bis module, designed to deliver reliable connectivity, low power consumption, and robust performance across a wide range of IoT applications. With its miniature form factor and rich set of interfaces, the EG800Z is the ideal solution for developers looking to enable scalable, efficient, and globally deployable IoT devices.
The EG800Z measures just 15,8 x 17,7 x 2,4 mm, making it ideal for size-constrained designs. It delivers data speeds of up to 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink, while maintaining power efficiency for battery-powered IoT applications. Built for reliability, it operates across a wide temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and supports multiple interfaces, including USB 2.0, UART, I2C, I2S, SPI, PCM, and ADC.
With embedded protocols that simplify development, along with support for global bands and certifications, the EG800Z ensures seamless worldwide deployment. Its industrial-grade durability makes it perfectly suited for applications such as smart metering, asset tracking, wearables, and industrial IoT.
