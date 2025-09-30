MultiVolt series of oscillators

The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems. With a space-saving 3,2 x 2,5 mm surface-mount package and AEC-Q200 qualification, this oscillator provides low jitter performance, excellent frequency stability, and robust reliability across a wide range of supply voltages and temperatures.

Its MultiVolt capability (1,6 – 3,63 V) and frequency range from 1 MHz to 160 MHz offer design flexibility and platform compatibility, while compliance with RoHS 3 and REACH regulations ensures environmental safety. The ECS-3225MVQ has a frequency stability of ±25 ppm and operates over a temperature range of -40°C to 105°C.

Engineered for use in demanding applications, the ECS-3225MVQ delivers superior performance to MEMS- or SAW-based alternatives at a competitive price point.

