MultiVolt series of oscillators

The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems. With a space-saving 3,2 x 2,5 mm surface-mount package and AEC-Q200 qualification, this oscillator provides low jitter performance, excellent frequency stability, and robust reliability across a wide range of supply voltages and temperatures.
Its MultiVolt capability (1,6 – 3,63 V) and frequency range from 1 MHz to 160 MHz offer design flexibility and platform compatibility, while compliance with RoHS 3 and REACH regulations ensures environmental safety. The ECS-3225MVQ has a frequency stability of ±25 ppm and operates over a temperature range of -40°C to 105°C.
Engineered for use in demanding applications, the ECS-3225MVQ delivers superior performance to MEMS- or SAW-based alternatives at a competitive price point.
Precise multi-vital sign monitoring Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram, electrocardiogram, body impedance sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor.
Read more...Reducing noise on power supply lines Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
Read more...ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Read more...Advanced 3-phase controllers Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STSPIN32G0 by STMicroelectronics is a family of highly integrated system-in-package providing solution suitable for driving three-phase brushless motors.
Read more...Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Read more...Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
