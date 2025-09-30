Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



MultiVolt series of oscillators

30 September 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems. With a space-saving 3,2 x 2,5 mm surface-mount package and AEC-Q200 qualification, this oscillator provides low jitter performance, excellent frequency stability, and robust reliability across a wide range of supply voltages and temperatures.

Its MultiVolt capability (1,6 – 3,63 V) and frequency range from 1 MHz to 160 MHz offer design flexibility and platform compatibility, while compliance with RoHS 3 and REACH regulations ensures environmental safety. The ECS-3225MVQ has a frequency stability of ±25 ppm and operates over a temperature range of -40°C to 105°C.

Engineered for use in demanding applications, the ECS-3225MVQ delivers superior performance to MEMS- or SAW-based alternatives at a competitive price point.


Further reading:

Precise multi-vital sign monitoring
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram, electrocardiogram, body impedance sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor.

Read more...
Reducing noise on power supply lines
Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.

Read more...
ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.

Read more...
Microprocessor with integrated NPU
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The RZ/G3E from Renesas is a microprocessor integrated with quad CPU and NPU in one chip, improving power efficiency, reliability, and security.

Read more...
Advanced 3-phase controllers
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The STSPIN32G0 by STMicroelectronics is a family of highly integrated system-in-package providing solution suitable for driving three-phase brushless motors.

Read more...
Nordic Semiconductor launches nRF Connect SDK Bare Metal option for nRF54L series
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
This is a new, RTOS-independent software solution for Bluetooth LE development, designed to ease developers’ migration from the legacy nRF5 SDK and nRF52 series to the next-generation nRF54L series.

Read more...
Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.

Read more...
Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.

Read more...
MCU platform for battery-powered devices
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The MCX W23 is a new dedicated wireless MCU platform from NXP for battery-powered sensing devices.

Read more...
Drive innovation with AURIX TriCore MCUs
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s AURIX TriCore family balances safety, performance, and energy efficiency to offer a scalable and future-ready portfolio.

Read more...










