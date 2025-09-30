MCU platform for battery-powered devices

DSP, Micros & Memory



The MCX W23 is a new dedicated wireless MCU platform from NXP for battery-powered sensing devices. It is designed for miniaturised, medical and smart-sensing, body-worn and portable sensors, as well as actuator applications. The MCX W23 brings a cost-effective Bluetooth LE solution to developers, with a complete evaluation ecosystem through FRDM boards and sensor shield boards for testing and rapid development.

NXP’s new MCX W23 wireless microcontroller platform provides a complete developer-ready ecosystem. It combines compact hardware, highly versatile sensing capabilities and secure Bluetooth LE connectivity. The MCX W23 supports easy integration of multiple sensors, including accelerometers, altimeters/pressure sensors, and Hall-effect magnetic switch sensors.

The MCX W23 MCU is built on the popular Arm Cortex-M33 core and operates at 32 MHz. It supports up to 1 MB Flash and 128 kB RAM, in packages as small as 2,5 x 2,6 mm. Power modes support operation down to 1,1 V, extending battery life for critical applications requiring continuous sensing, but minimal maintenance. The MCX W23 brings versatile battery support through a flexible power management unit, for direct operation from low-voltage silver oxide/lithium coin cells. Its compact footprint and limited external component requirements make it ideal for lightweight, miniaturised designs like medical wearables, connected home devices and asset tags.

Using the FRDM-MCXW23 development board, developers can explore new sensor use cases. Through stackable, modular expansion options, this FRDM board can be expanded with temperature, motion, pressure, and magnetic switch sensors, with low-voltage operation and minimal external components.

