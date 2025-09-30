Versatile range of camera modules

The CAM-66GY pro-modules from ST are a full range of sample camera modules made for a seamless evaluation and integration of the VD66GY 1,5-megapixel colour image sensor. These ready-to-use vision extensions integrate VD66GY image sensor, lens holder, lens, and plug-and-play flex connection in a tiny format down to 6,5 mm2.
The CAM-66GY line leverages the complete toolbox of on-chip features of the VD66GY image sensor embedded, such as binning, autoexposure, or context management. Multiple GPIOs enable users to synchronise the modules with triggers and illumination. Featuring MIPI CSI-2 output, the pro-modules are perfectly suited for embedded low-power setups.
Multiple references are available, featuring various lenses to best match the needs of every application in terms of optical setup and mechanical constraints. All camera modules are equipped with the same FPC-to-board connector and pinout. This plug-and-play architecture allows users to change the camera module instantly, and reuse the same setup with different lenses, colour options, and even different image sensors in the STMicroelectronics portfolio.
Three lens options are available:
• Ultra-wide-angle lens for wide scene capture (152° DFOV).
• Highly compact lens for a thin module (84° DFOV).
• General-purpose lens enabling various system setups (73° DFOV).
Elevate your motor control designs EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
Built on an Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 180 MHz, the MCX A34 family combines high-performance math acceleration and advanced motor control subsystems to unlock efficient motor drive solutions.
Read more...MCU for noisy environments EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MCX?E24X is a high-performance microcontroller family from NXP, engineered for industrial, automotive-like, and energy-focused environments.
Read more...Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes.
Read more...Enhanced breaker status and communication module Schneider Electric South Africa
Opto-Electronics
Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its new Breaker Status and Communication Module (BSCM) Modbus SL/ULP, which delivers enhanced performance, improved connectivity, and simplified integration for power distribution systems.
Read more...Dual-range IMU with edge processing EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s innovative LSM6DSV80X combines two accelerometer structures for 16 g and 80 g full-scale sensing, a gyroscope up 4000 dps, and embedded intelligence in a single component.
Read more...Heat-resistant LEDs
Opto-Electronics
Würth Elektronik’s new RGB LEDs are characterised by excellent heat resistance with an insensitivity to temperatures from -40 to 100°C making them ideal solutions for reliable, colour-variable lighting in applications at high operating temperatures.
Read more...PhotoMOS relays Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
The AQY221R2SX and AQY221R2S PhotoMOS from Panasonic Industry ensures excellent characteristics and high-speed switching performance.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.