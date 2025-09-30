Versatile range of camera modules

The CAM-66GY pro-modules from ST are a full range of sample camera modules made for a seamless evaluation and integration of the VD66GY 1,5-megapixel colour image sensor. These ready-to-use vision extensions integrate VD66GY image sensor, lens holder, lens, and plug-and-play flex connection in a tiny format down to 6,5 mm2.

The CAM-66GY line leverages the complete toolbox of on-chip features of the VD66GY image sensor embedded, such as binning, autoexposure, or context management. Multiple GPIOs enable users to synchronise the modules with triggers and illumination. Featuring MIPI CSI-2 output, the pro-modules are perfectly suited for embedded low-power setups.

Multiple references are available, featuring various lenses to best match the needs of every application in terms of optical setup and mechanical constraints. All camera modules are equipped with the same FPC-to-board connector and pinout. This plug-and-play architecture allows users to change the camera module instantly, and reuse the same setup with different lenses, colour options, and even different image sensors in the STMicroelectronics portfolio.

Three lens options are available:

• Ultra-wide-angle lens for wide scene capture (152° DFOV).

• Highly compact lens for a thin module (84° DFOV).

• General-purpose lens enabling various system setups (73° DFOV).

