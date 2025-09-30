Anoison PCB mount connectors for high-performance applications

In high-frequency system design, the connector is often a deciding factor in overall performance. The wrong choice can compromise signal integrity and reliability. With its wide selection, Anoison provides PCB mount connectors that combine precision, durability, and cost-effectiveness across industries.
Engineered for excellence, Anoison connectors maintain stable RF performance up to 67 GHz. Their low VSWR, consistent impedance, and rugged construction ensure long-term reliability in demanding environments such as telecom, aerospace, defence, industrial electronics, and test systems.
The range includes MMCX, MCX, and SMA connectors for compact PCB layouts, SMP and SMPS connectors for high-density, high-frequency designs, and 2,92 mm precision connectors for microwave and advanced RF applications. The connectors are offered as PCB end-launch, through-hole, or SMD mounting options, with straight, right-angle, and end-launch configurations. This flexibility allows engineers to select the perfect fit for their design requirements.
Anoison connectors strike the balance between premium quality, availability, and affordability, helping OEMs and system integrators lower total cost of ownership, while ensuring peak performance. This makes them a trusted choice for both cost-sensitive and mission-critical applications.
All Anoison products, including the complete range of PCB mount connectors and cable assemblies, are available in South Africa through Conical Technologies.
Prefitted junction box solutions
Interconnection
Prepopulated junction boxes in popular terminal configurations, such as single- and three-phase, enhance convenience for both electrical wholesalers and contractors.
Read more...Precise DC power analysis Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads.
Read more...Reliable power for demanding applications Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo Power MTR480 three-phase DIN-rail power supply is engineered to meet stringent industrial automation requirements, offering dependable performance in environments where downtime is not an option.
Read more...Connectors for the Smart Factory Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available with Samtec providing a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory.
Read more...Explosive zone connectors
Interconnection
The connector series design by Glenair is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.