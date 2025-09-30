Anoison PCB mount connectors for high-performance applications

30 September 2025 Interconnection

In high-frequency system design, the connector is often a deciding factor in overall performance. The wrong choice can compromise signal integrity and reliability. With its wide selection, Anoison provides PCB mount connectors that combine precision, durability, and cost-effectiveness across industries.

Engineered for excellence, Anoison connectors maintain stable RF performance up to 67 GHz. Their low VSWR, consistent impedance, and rugged construction ensure long-term reliability in demanding environments such as telecom, aerospace, defence, industrial electronics, and test systems.

The range includes MMCX, MCX, and SMA connectors for compact PCB layouts, SMP and SMPS connectors for high-density, high-frequency designs, and 2,92 mm precision connectors for microwave and advanced RF applications. The connectors are offered as PCB end-launch, through-hole, or SMD mounting options, with straight, right-angle, and end-launch configurations. This flexibility allows engineers to select the perfect fit for their design requirements.

Anoison connectors strike the balance between premium quality, availability, and affordability, helping OEMs and system integrators lower total cost of ownership, while ensuring peak performance. This makes them a trusted choice for both cost-sensitive and mission-critical applications.

All Anoison products, including the complete range of PCB mount connectors and cable assemblies, are available in South Africa through Conical Technologies.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 87 265 2492 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Conical Technologies





