At The Things Conference 2025 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, held 23 and 24 September, Thomas Steen Halkier, CEO of NeoCortec, gave a keynote speech on Tuesday, 23 September. Halkier spoke about “NeoMesh on LoRa: Bringing true mesh networking to the LoRa PHY”.
The keynote explored how NeoMesh on LoRa overcomes star topology limitations, supports dense networks, and enables years-long operation on small batteries. With real-world examples and data to highlight the advantages in reliability, coverage, and power consumption, the keynote discussed the combination of the two leading wireless technologies.
Traditional LoRa-based wireless solutions often rely on single-hop communication, limiting scalability, increasing edge energy use, and reducing reliability in dynamic environments. NeoMesh on LoRa introduces a paradigm shift by combining true mesh networking with LoRa’s long-range, interference-resistant PHY.
NeoMesh is a decentralised mesh protocol optimised for battery-powered devices. Each node acts as a router, enabling autonomous self-configuration, dynamic routing, and multi-hop communication – all without a central coordinator. Paired with LoRa modulation, it offers extended range and signal robustness, ideal for smart agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, industrial IoT, and remote sensing.
The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices.
Quectel’s FCS950R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module that can deliver a maximum data rate up to 433,3 Mbps in 802.11ac mode.
The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials.
A key feature of Calian’s HC3990XF antenna design is that it does not require a ground plane, making it ideal for size-constrained applications.
The HM-BT4531 from HOPERF is a BLE data transmission module that features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit processor.
Espressif Systems is entering the Wi-Fi 6E market, extending its connectivity portfolio into the domain of high-throughput, low-latency wireless solutions.
New SKY53510/80/40 family of clock fanout buffers from Skyworks are purpose-built for data centres, wireless networks, and PCIe Gen 7 applications.
Designed for high efficiency and reliability, the WPGM0206012M from WAVEPIA is a cutting-edge broadband GaN MMIC power amplifier operating from 500 MHz to 8,5 GHz.
IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.
