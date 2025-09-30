NeoMesh on LoRa

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

At The Things Conference 2025 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, held 23 and 24 September, Thomas Steen Halkier, CEO of NeoCortec, gave a keynote speech on Tuesday, 23 September. Halkier spoke about “NeoMesh on LoRa: Bringing true mesh networking to the LoRa PHY”.

The keynote explored how NeoMesh on LoRa overcomes star topology limitations, supports dense networks, and enables years-long operation on small batteries. With real-world examples and data to highlight the advantages in reliability, coverage, and power consumption, the keynote discussed the combination of the two leading wireless technologies.

Traditional LoRa-based wireless solutions often rely on single-hop communication, limiting scalability, increasing edge energy use, and reducing reliability in dynamic environments. NeoMesh on LoRa introduces a paradigm shift by combining true mesh networking with LoRa’s long-range, interference-resistant PHY.

NeoMesh is a decentralised mesh protocol optimised for battery-powered devices. Each node acts as a router, enabling autonomous self-configuration, dynamic routing, and multi-hop communication – all without a central coordinator. Paired with LoRa modulation, it offers extended range and signal robustness, ideal for smart agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, industrial IoT, and remote sensing.

Credit(s)

CST Electronics






