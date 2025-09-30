Drive innovation with AURIX TriCore MCUs

The automotive and industrial sectors demand microcontrollers that can balance safety, performance, and energy efficiency. Infineon’s AURIX TriCore family delivers exactly that, offering a scalable and future-ready portfolio built for applications like engine control, transmissions, motor drives, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With strong compatibility across generations, AURIX enables long-term product stability and easier migration paths for developers.
At the heart of the 2nd generation lineup is the TC38xQP, a 40 nm device featuring four 300 MHz cores, 1,5 MB RAM, and impressively low power consumption, making it a powerful yet efficient choice for high-demand applications. The TC35xTA, also built on 40 nm technology, pushes ADAS capabilities with triple 300 MHz cores, 3,6 MB RAM, and mirrored flash banks.
For cost-sensitive designs, the 1st generation TC22xL offers a streamlined 133 MHz TriCore, single 3,3 V supply, and advanced timer functions, ensuring energy savings without compromising reliability. Meanwhile, the TC29xT targets maximum performance, boasting up to three TriCore CPUs running at 300 MHz, 8 MB Flash, and enhanced safety features.
With its blend of safety, scalability, and performance, Infineon’s AURIX family continues to set the benchmark for automotive-grade microcontrollers.
Precise multi-vital sign monitoring
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram, electrocardiogram, body impedance sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor.
Reducing noise on power supply lines
Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Advanced 3-phase controllers
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STSPIN32G0 by STMicroelectronics is a family of highly integrated system-in-package providing solution suitable for driving three-phase brushless motors.
Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
MultiVolt series of oscillators
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems.
