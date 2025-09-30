Drive innovation with AURIX TriCore MCUs

30 September 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The automotive and industrial sectors demand microcontrollers that can balance safety, performance, and energy efficiency. Infineon’s AURIX TriCore family delivers exactly that, offering a scalable and future-ready portfolio built for applications like engine control, transmissions, motor drives, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With strong compatibility across generations, AURIX enables long-term product stability and easier migration paths for developers.

At the heart of the 2nd generation lineup is the TC38xQP, a 40 nm device featuring four 300 MHz cores, 1,5 MB RAM, and impressively low power consumption, making it a powerful yet efficient choice for high-demand applications. The TC35xTA, also built on 40 nm technology, pushes ADAS capabilities with triple 300 MHz cores, 3,6 MB RAM, and mirrored flash banks.

For cost-sensitive designs, the 1st generation TC22xL offers a streamlined 133 MHz TriCore, single 3,3 V supply, and advanced timer functions, ensuring energy savings without compromising reliability. Meanwhile, the TC29xT targets maximum performance, boasting up to three TriCore CPUs running at 300 MHz, 8 MB Flash, and enhanced safety features.

With its blend of safety, scalability, and performance, Infineon’s AURIX family continues to set the benchmark for automotive-grade microcontrollers.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





