Modules upgraded with Direct-to-Cell tech

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that several of its LTE modules are now available with Direct-to-Cell (D2C) functionality, enabling devices to seamlessly connect to satellite networks. By integrating D2C technology at the module level, Quectel enables devices to extend beyond the limits of ground-based cellular networks by seamlessly leveraging satellite networks. This ensures customers can stay connected virtually anywhere in the world, eliminating the connectivity gaps often encountered in rural or remote areas. Ultimately, this will help to simplify IoT deployments, reducing time to market and lowering costs by eliminating the need for specialised satellite hardware. Device manufacturers and developers can now build scalable IoT solutions with global reach, ensuring reliable connectivity virtually anywhere.
“Direct-to-Cell represents a major step forward in connecting the unconnected,” said Delbert Sun, vice general manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “By integrating Direct-to-Cell technology into our LTE modules, we are enabling customers to deploy IoT solutions that remain online everywhere, from cities to the most remote environments, without additional hardware complexity.”
Quectel’s enhanced Direct-to-Cell portfolio includes a wide range of LTE modules to address diverse global markets and operator requirements and include EG91 series, EG21 series, EG25 series, and EG916 series.
The development of the Quectel product range ensures that devices using Quectel’s LTE Direct-to-Cell modules will be ready to connect as operators activate their D2C networks worldwide.
