USB/Ethernet smart RF power sensor

30 September 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The PWR-18PWHS-RC from Mini-Circuits is an RF power sensor that operates from 50 MHz to 18 GHz. It is designed to capture pulsed and trace modulated signals with very high data resolution and speed for peak, average, and statistical analysis of input signals.

This sensor has a power measurement range of -60 dBm to 20 dBm and a power resolution of ±0,01 dB. It has a sampling rate of 80 MSPS and can measure up to 120 000 points/s. This power sensor has a video bandwidth of 30 MHz that permits measurement and analysis of pulses with rise/fall times as low as 13 ns (< 99,9% duty cycle).

The PWR-18PWHS-RC includes a measurement software package for Windows that allows users to configure power sensor settings, displays the current measurements on an integrated LCD display, and provides data recording and export capabilities. This sensor also has a full API with programming instructions and examples for Windows and Linux to set up automated power measurements in ActiveX or .NET. Consuming less than 650 mA, this power sensor can be controlled using USB and Ethernet interfaces. It is available as a module that measures 118,9 x 63,5 x 30,5 mm and has N-type male connectors.

The power sensor is ideal for analysing ASK, FSK, OFDM and QAM signals, pulsed radar testing, and 5G FR1/Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth device testing applications.

