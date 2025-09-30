BT Audio 4 Click board

30 September 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

BT Audio 4 Click is a compact add-on board from MIKROE, designed to provide high-quality wireless audio streaming and data communications over Bluetooth in both Classic and LE Audio modes. This Click board is based on the IDC777-1, a fully integrated Bluetooth 5.4 module from Cambridge UK-based IOT747, which supports LE Audio Unicast and Auracast, controlled via UART.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This new board, one of 38 different BT/BLE Click boards that we offer, suits applications including home entertainment or professional AV setups, conference calling systems, wireless headphones and speakers, industrial communications and in-car infotainment systems. Hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board are available on the EmbeddedWiki.”

The BT Audio 4 Click supports multiple Bluetooth profiles such as HFP, A2DP (Sink/Source), AVRCP, SPP, and BLE, and includes both analogue and digital audio interfaces for full headset functionality. It features a PCM interface for digital audio connectivity, a MAX9722A stereo amplifier with a CTIA-compliant 3,5 mm jack for headphone output, and an onboard electret microphone for voice input. This Click board is ideal for audio-visual systems, teleconferencing equipment, portable audio devices, and industrial or automotive Bluetooth audio applications.

Credit(s)

Dizzy Enterprises





