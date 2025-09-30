Precision MEMS IMU modules

The ADIS16575/ADIS16576/ADIS16577 from Analog Devices are precision, MEMS IMUs that includes a triaxial gyroscope and a triaxial accelerometer. Each inertial sensor in the ADIS16575/ADIS16576/ADIS16577 integrates signal conditioning to optimise dynamic performance. The factory calibration characterises each sensor for sensitivity, bias, and alignment. Therefore, each sensor has dynamic compensation formulae that provide accurate sensor measurements over a broad set of conditions.

The ADIS16575/ADIS16576/ADIS16577 provide a simple, cost-effective method for integrating accurate, multi-axis inertial sensing into industrial system. All necessary motion testing and calibration are part of the production process at the factory, greatly reducing system integration time. Tight orthogonal alignment simplifies inertial frame alignment in navigation systems. The serial peripheral interface (SPI) and register structure provide a simple interface for data collection and configuration control.

The ADIS16575/ADIS16576/ADIS16577 are in an aluminium module package that is approximately 24 x 22 x 14 mm with a 14-lead connector interface. Ideal applications include navigation and stabilisation, unmanned and autonomous vehicles, smart agriculture, construction machinery, factory and industrial automation, smart munitions, and autonomous industrial robotics.

