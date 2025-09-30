Vibration-resistant axial capacitors

30 September 2025

TDK Corporation has unveiled the B41699 and B41799 series of ultra-compact aluminium electrolytic capacitors with axial-lead and soldering star designs, engineered to withstand operating temperatures of up to 140°C. Tailored for demanding automotive applications, these components offer a high-capacitance and high-ripple current solution in a space-saving format. This enables designers to reduce the number of capacitors required in powertrain modules such as electric power steering, fan control, and transmission systems.

The new capacitors are available for rated voltages of 25 V and 35 V, with capacitance values ranging from 1800 µF to 13 000 µF. They offer ripple currents of up to 34,6 A at 10 kHz and 125°C case temperature. The series also offer low ESR, over 4000 hours of useful life (at 125°C at rated voltage and rated ripple current), and vibration stability up to 60 g. This robustness is particularly advantageous in xEV platforms operating within a 12 V board net, where thermal stress, mechanical vibration, and compact integration are critical design factors.

