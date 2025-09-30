Elevate your motor control designs

Imagine a motor control design that tackles complex trig functions in just a few cycles, cutting software overhead. That is what NXP’s MCX A34 mixed-signal microcontrollers are designed to deliver.
Built on an Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 180 MHz with a generous helping of on-chip memory, the MCX A34 family combines high-performance math acceleration, rich analogue peripherals and advanced motor control subsystems to unlock precise, efficient motor drive solutions. The microcontroller family is designed for simplicity, while simultaneously accelerating control loops and streamlining development.
Its Math Acceleration Unit (MAU) performs Sin/Cos/Tan/Sqrt and reciprocal functions up to 17 times faster than Common Microcontroller Software Interface Standard-Digital Signal Processing (CMSIS-DSP). This allows designers to shorten field-oriented control loops without the burden of CPU cycles.
A rich set of 16-bit ADCs, opamps, and a 12-bit DAC replaces external analogue front ends, lowering cost and noise. With integrated SmartDMA, high-speed timers, and industrial communications, the MCX A34 is a one-chip solution for high-efficiency motor drive designs.
The MCX A34 is designed for real-world Industrial and IoT machines. It is fully backed by the MCUXpresso Developer Experience, giving engineers the tools and flexibility needed to start fast and scale with confidence.
ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Read more...Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Read more...Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
Read more...MultiVolt series of oscillators Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems.
Read more...Versatile range of camera modules EBV Electrolink
Opto-Electronics
The CAM-66GY pro-modules from ST are a full range of sample camera modules made for a seamless evaluation and integration of the VD66GY 1,5-megapixel colour image sensor.
