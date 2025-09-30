Powering performance and precision

30 September 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

onsemi’s innovative T10 series MOSFETs, available in 40 V and 80 V versions, are designed for high-efficiency, fast-switching, and power-dense applications. With low RDSON X QG, they minimise conduction and switching losses – ideal for high-frequency designs. 40 V parts target 12 V systems like automotive load switching and DC–DC converters, while 80 V versions suit 24 – 48 V systems in industrial, telecom, and motor control.

Built on advanced PowerTrench technology, onsemi’s T10 MOSFETs offer excellent thermal performance and are available in compact, rugged packages. Many are AEC-Q101 qualified, making them suitable for harsh environments, including automotive applications. These MOSFETs stand out for their low losses, fast switching, and strong thermal performance. They are a top contender for efficient, compact, and reliable designs.

Suitable applications of these MOSFETs include solar and energy storage systems, 5G and cloud computing, networking, industrial PSUs, power tools, automation, and drones and robotics.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





