Rugged PoE switch built for industrial demands

Industrial networks demand more than just connectivity – they require reliability, resilience, and intelligent management to keep critical operations running. The Planet IGS-5225-8P4S-12V delivers all of this in a compact, rugged, and highly efficient design, making it the switch of choice for engineers working in harsh environments.
Equipped with eight Gigabit PoE+ ports and four 1G/2.5G SFP uplink slots, the IGS-5225-8P4S-12V offers exceptional flexibility for mixed copper and fibre deployments. With IEEE 802.3at/af compliance, it delivers up to 30 W per port and a total PoE budget of 240 W, eliminating the need for additional power wiring to cameras, access points, or sensors.
Engineered for mission-critical uptime, the switch supports dual redundant 12 – 56 V DC power inputs and operates in extreme conditions from -40°C to 75°C. Its metal housing is designed to withstand vibration, shock, and electromagnetic interference commonly encountered in industrial plants.
The switch carries EMI, EMS, FCC Part 15 Class A, CE, and EN55032 certifications, and complies with UL61010 and IEC60068 standards for safety and reliability.
Layer 2+ managed features such as VLAN, QoS, IGMP snooping, and static routing are integrated. Advanced cybersecurity tools (SSH, SSL, RADIUS, and MAC/IP filtering) help to protect networks from unauthorised access, while Intelligent PoE management allows scheduling, monitoring, and remote rebooting of connected devices.
