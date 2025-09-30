High-performance networking for demanding environments

The Raptor-Epsilon Ethernet switch system is a ruggedised networking solution engineered to deliver advanced switching capabilities, superior reliability, and energy-efficient operation in the most demanding environments. Designed for both fixed and mobile applications, it combines Layer 2+ switch functionality, wide input power range, and military-grade construction to meet the needs of defence, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Advanced Layer 2+ switching features

At the core of Raptor-Epsilon is a Layer 2+ Ethernet switch architecture that provides a rich set of networking features, including:

• VLAN support for secure, segmented traffic management.

• Link aggregation for improved bandwidth utilisation and redundancy.

• Jumbo frame support for optimised performance in high-throughput applications.

• Programmable multi-layer classifier with eight QoS queues per port for precise traffic prioritisation.

• Multicast and broadcast storm/flooding control to protect network stability.

These features enable deterministic performance in mission-critical networks where reliability and precision are essential.

Ruggedised design and connectivity

The Raptor-Epsilon is built with MIL D38999 circular connectors, ensuring high durability and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. The standard configuration includes:

• Four 8-wire Gigabit Ethernet ports per connector.

• One RS-232 configuration port.

• One dedicated power connector.

The RS-232 port is also available on the first Ethernet connector, supporting out-of-band management through direct serial communication with the integrated microcontroller. A web-based management interface over any Ethernet port offers an intuitive GUI for configuration and diagnostics.

Designed for versatility, the switch operates on a wide-range 5 – 32 V DC input supply and complies with MIL-STD-461 electromagnetic compatibility standards. The rugged enclosure supports operation across temperatures of -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for extreme indoor and outdoor environments.

Credit(s)

Electronic Products Design





