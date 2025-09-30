High-performance networking for demanding environments

The Raptor-Epsilon Ethernet switch system is a ruggedised networking solution engineered to deliver advanced switching capabilities, superior reliability, and energy-efficient operation in the most demanding environments. Designed for both fixed and mobile applications, it combines Layer 2+ switch functionality, wide input power range, and military-grade construction to meet the needs of defence, aerospace, and industrial applications.
Advanced Layer 2+ switching features
At the core of Raptor-Epsilon is a Layer 2+ Ethernet switch architecture that provides a rich set of networking features, including:
• VLAN support for secure, segmented traffic management.
• Link aggregation for improved bandwidth utilisation and redundancy.
• Jumbo frame support for optimised performance in high-throughput applications.
• Programmable multi-layer classifier with eight QoS queues per port for precise traffic prioritisation.
• Multicast and broadcast storm/flooding control to protect network stability.
These features enable deterministic performance in mission-critical networks where reliability and precision are essential.
Ruggedised design and connectivity
The Raptor-Epsilon is built with MIL D38999 circular connectors, ensuring high durability and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. The standard configuration includes:
• Four 8-wire Gigabit Ethernet ports per connector.
• One RS-232 configuration port.
• One dedicated power connector.
The RS-232 port is also available on the first Ethernet connector, supporting out-of-band management through direct serial communication with the integrated microcontroller. A web-based management interface over any Ethernet port offers an intuitive GUI for configuration and diagnostics.
Designed for versatility, the switch operates on a wide-range 5 – 32 V DC input supply and complies with MIL-STD-461 electromagnetic compatibility standards. The rugged enclosure supports operation across temperatures of -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for extreme indoor and outdoor environments.
Vertiv expands rack PDU portfolio
Computer/Embedded Technology
Vertiv has announced its new Vertiv PowerIT rack power distribution units designed to address the rising power needs of data-intensive workloads, including AI and high-performance computing.
Read more...Rugged, I/O-rich NVIDIA Jetson solutions Electronic Products Design
Computer/Embedded Technology
Developed for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the Osbourne carrier and development kit is a compact and rugged platform designed to support a wide range of embedded AI and edge computing applications.
Read more...New generation of SBCs
Computer/Embedded Technology
HardKernel’s new generation of ODROID H4-series SBCs are more powerful; offering higher performance and richer interfaces than previous generations.
Read more...Smallest 13th gen Intel SBC Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
At just 86 x 55 mm, the de next-RAP8 continues AAEON’s run of producing record-breaking single-board computers with embedded Intel technology.
Read more...Versatile PoE extender Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is a 1-port Gigabit PoE extender with plug and play installation requiring neither configuration nor extra electrical power.
Read more...First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.
Read more...QuecPi smart development board iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QuecPi Alpha smart MOB development board is Quectel’s smart development board based on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor.
Read more...Eskom announces PV registration extension
Computer/Embedded Technology
The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association has welcomed Eskom’s decision to extend its zero-registration fee policy and free smart meter installation for residential Small-Scale Embedded Generation customers until March 2026.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.