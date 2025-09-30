Altron Arrow introduces GX10 supercomputer

Altron Arrow is proud to announce that the highly anticipated ASUS Ascent GX10 mini AI supercomputer will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2025. Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, the same chip found in the NVIDIA DGX Spark, this is desktop-scale AI performance previously only available to enterprise data centres.
It is the next major milestone for Altron Arrow, following its landmark introduction of ASUS AI GPUs to the South African market earlier this year.
“This is a significant opportunity for the South Africa’s AI community,” says Akhona Nkalitshane, business development manager at Altron Arrow. “The ASUS GX10 is a strategic investment for organisations pushing the boundaries of AI, research, design, and innovation. We are already engaging with developers, institutions and research partners as well as AI Startups who are eager to work with the GX10, which delivers enterprise-level performance in a compact form, creating a powerful opportunity to meet the growing demand across multiple high-growth sectors.”
The ASUS Ascent GX10 is not just a compact machine with a big chip; it is a full-scale AI workstation designed for high-intensity use cases such as:
• Model development and real-time inferencing.
• Scientific simulation and 3D rendering.
• Data-heavy analysis across financial, industrial, and academic use cases.
Whether AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters need to be fine-tuned, or intensive local simulations need to be executed, the GX10 brings unprecedented power to the South African desktop.
