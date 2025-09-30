Embedded platform for compute-intensive applications

The Quectel QSM368ZP-WF is a fully featured embedded ARM platform optimised for compute-intensive industrial and IoT applications. It is built on the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, integrating a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU operating at 2,0 GHz and an ARM Mali G52 GPU, offering efficient performance for both general-purpose processing and graphics workloads. The platform further incorporates a 1 TOPS NPU, enabling on-device AI inference for applications such as image recognition, predictive maintenance, and real-time analytics at the edge.
For multimedia workloads, the QSM368ZP-WF provides hardware support for 4K @ 60 fps video decoding, with an 8M ISP supporting HDR imaging. Video interfaces include HDMI 2.0, eDP 1.3, LVDS, and a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface, enabling flexible display configurations. Dual 2-lane MIPI CSI interfaces support camera input up to 2,5 Gbps per lane.
The platform integrates a rich set of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 (BR/EDR + BLE), and a Gigabit Ethernet interface. Peripheral expansion includes USB 3.0/2.0, SD 3.0, PCIe, UARTs, I2C, ADC, and PDM interfaces. The module also supports SIM integration for connection to external LTE Cat 1/4 modules.
The system is compatible with Linux and Android 13, enabling long-term software flexibility. With its wide industrial I/O support, the QSM368ZP-WF is a robust solution for IoT gateways, industrial controllers, smart displays, and edge AI deployments.
ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Read more...Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Read more...Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
Read more...Introducing the Quectel EG800Z series iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG800Z series is Quectel’s latest ultra-compact LTE Cat 1 bis module, designed to deliver reliable connectivity, low power consumption, and robust performance across a wide range of IoT applications.
Read more...MultiVolt series of oscillators Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems.
Read more...Modules upgraded with Direct-to-Cell tech iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that several of its LTE modules are now available with Direct-to-Cell (D2C) functionality, enabling devices to seamlessly connect to satellite networks.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.