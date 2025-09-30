Embedded platform for compute-intensive applications

The Quectel QSM368ZP-WF is a fully featured embedded ARM platform optimised for compute-intensive industrial and IoT applications. It is built on the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, integrating a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU operating at 2,0 GHz and an ARM Mali G52 GPU, offering efficient performance for both general-purpose processing and graphics workloads. The platform further incorporates a 1 TOPS NPU, enabling on-device AI inference for applications such as image recognition, predictive maintenance, and real-time analytics at the edge.

For multimedia workloads, the QSM368ZP-WF provides hardware support for 4K @ 60 fps video decoding, with an 8M ISP supporting HDR imaging. Video interfaces include HDMI 2.0, eDP 1.3, LVDS, and a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface, enabling flexible display configurations. Dual 2-lane MIPI CSI interfaces support camera input up to 2,5 Gbps per lane.

The platform integrates a rich set of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 (BR/EDR + BLE), and a Gigabit Ethernet interface. Peripheral expansion includes USB 3.0/2.0, SD 3.0, PCIe, UARTs, I2C, ADC, and PDM interfaces. The module also supports SIM integration for connection to external LTE Cat 1/4 modules.

The system is compatible with Linux and Android 13, enabling long-term software flexibility. With its wide industrial I/O support, the QSM368ZP-WF is a robust solution for IoT gateways, industrial controllers, smart displays, and edge AI deployments.

