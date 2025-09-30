Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Bulgin unveils new range of sustainable connectors

30 September 2025 Interconnection

Bulgin has announced the launch of a new range of sustainable connectors. The Standard Vitalis Buccaneer range of waterproof connectors is a bio-based alternative to Bulgin’s flagship series, the Standard Buccaneer, offering the same technical performance with improved sustainability.

The Standard Vitalis Buccaneer is built on decades of proven reliability, retaining all the trusted parameters of the Standard Buccaneer, but with up to 86% bio-based content. These rugged connectors deliver power ratings up to 12 A and 277 V AC/DC in configurations from two to 25 contacts. There are seven versatile body styles to choose from, including flex cable, inline cable, front panel mount, rear panel mount, PCB mount, bulkhead and flange mount. With IP68 and IP69K environmental sealing, they are ideal for demanding applications across industrial, automotive and marine markets.

Two new plastics were carefully selected to replace existing materials, blending mechanical function with more sustainable elements to improve the Standard Buccaneer’s eco-credentials, while ensuring there is no compromise in performance. In addition, the packaging for Standard Vitalis Buccaneer connectors is comprised of polyethylene and a bio-additive, making it fully biodegradable.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Prefitted junction box solutions
Interconnection
Prepopulated junction boxes in popular terminal configurations, such as single- and three-phase, enhance convenience for both electrical wholesalers and contractors.

Read more...
Possible copper cable crisis looms as global demand soars
Interconnection
With the world requiring up to 3 billion metric tons of copper by 2050 to support green energy transitions and developing nations’ infrastructure, far exceeding the 23 million metric tons mined in 2024, pressure on supply chains is mounting.

Read more...
High-reliability spring-loaded interconnects
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
These springs from Mill-Max are drop-in replacements for the standard springs, requiring no changes to the form or fit of the existing spring-loaded pins.

Read more...
Anoison PCB mount connectors for high-performance applications
Conical Technologies Interconnection
With its wide selection, Anoison provides PCB mount connectors that combine precision, durability, and cost-effectiveness across industries.

Read more...
Connectors for the Smart Factory
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
[Sponsored] Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available with Samtec providing a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory.

Read more...
Mouser shares expert design solutions for advanced robotics development
Interconnection
Mouser Electronics has announced a new interactive eBook, ‘The Electric Workforce’, in collaboration with electronics manufacturer and connectivity innovator, Molex.

Read more...
Explosive zone connectors
Interconnection
The connector series design by Glenair is optimised for fast and easy crimp-contact wire termination, with ample wiring space in the cable housing and accessory hardware.

Read more...
Reliable photovoltaic adapter set
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s PV-AS-MC4/6-150-MN-SET1 is a high-performance photovoltaic adapter set designed to bridge SUNCLIX connectors with MC4 connectors.

Read more...
Liquid cooling connectors improve thermal management
Startech Industrial Interconnection
The leak-free design and high flow rate of both series from Amphenol make the connectors ideal for high-reliability equipment that employ liquid cooling.

Read more...
Multi-config connector series
Future Electronics Interconnection
Hirose Electric’s DF11 Series is a versatile 2,0 mm pitch, double-row board-to-wire connector designed to simplify a wide range of connection needs.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved