Bulgin unveils new range of sustainable connectors

30 September 2025 Interconnection

Bulgin has announced the launch of a new range of sustainable connectors. The Standard Vitalis Buccaneer range of waterproof connectors is a bio-based alternative to Bulgin’s flagship series, the Standard Buccaneer, offering the same technical performance with improved sustainability.

The Standard Vitalis Buccaneer is built on decades of proven reliability, retaining all the trusted parameters of the Standard Buccaneer, but with up to 86% bio-based content. These rugged connectors deliver power ratings up to 12 A and 277 V AC/DC in configurations from two to 25 contacts. There are seven versatile body styles to choose from, including flex cable, inline cable, front panel mount, rear panel mount, PCB mount, bulkhead and flange mount. With IP68 and IP69K environmental sealing, they are ideal for demanding applications across industrial, automotive and marine markets.

Two new plastics were carefully selected to replace existing materials, blending mechanical function with more sustainable elements to improve the Standard Buccaneer’s eco-credentials, while ensuring there is no compromise in performance. In addition, the packaging for Standard Vitalis Buccaneer connectors is comprised of polyethylene and a bio-additive, making it fully biodegradable.

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





