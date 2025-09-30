Smart track busway for scalable power delivery

The latest generation Legrand Data Center Track Busway technology addresses the operational pressures facing today’s high-density, AI-intensive computing environments. Engineered for reliability, safety and long-term efficiency, it introduces modular, monitored power distribution infrastructure that supports scalable, fault-resilient operations. The advanced track busway system supports current ratings from 160 A to 800 A and integrates key safety and monitoring technologies, while simplifying installation and maintenance.

Legrand’s latest solution offers data centre operators who face growing energy demands of AI-generated content and high-throughput networking, a streamlined, intelligent approach to delivering uninterrupted power within compact, dynamic rack environments. Notable features of the Legrand Track Busway compared to conventional busway systems, include the combination of premium safety features, rapid tool-free installation, integrated intelligent monitoring, and cost-efficiency.

A standout feature is the fully tool-free Tap-Off Box (TOB) installation method, which uses a patented auto-hook mechanism and follows a ‘mechanical first, electrical second’ principle. This reduces risk during live expansion and ensures consistent, operator-safe connectivity. The TOB system requires no rotational alignment – users simply insert vertically and engage the safety latch, completing installation in seconds.

Straight sections of the system feature a lightweight, flat form structure with IP40-rated protection, enabling efficient use of ceiling space above racks, while maintaining secure conductor isolation. A ‘finger-safe’ conductor gap of 7 mm and integrated spring shims further enhance safety and mechanical reliability. With ≥ 99,95% copper purity and ≥ 97,6% IACS conductivity, the system maintains strong thermal and electrical performance over an extended service period.

Integrated intelligence features include four-point thermal monitoring at critical contact points (end feeds, joints and TOBs), with hot-swappable metering modules on both end feeds and tap-off units. These modules provide continuous tracking of voltage, current, power factor and joint temperature, ensuring real-time visibility into load and system performance. Communication options include Modbus-RTU and SNMP (v1/v2c/v3), allowing seamless integration into DCIM and facility management platforms.

The system is available in both monitored and non-monitored configurations and includes MCCB-equipped end feeds for simplified field maintenance and enhanced circuit isolation.

