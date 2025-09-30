Cabinets for industrial applications

Verotec specialise in the design, manufacture and integration of electronic enclosure products. The company’s VERAK cabinets addresses the most stringent enclosure requirements of the communications, industrial networking and electronics sectors, providing both IP65 environmental protection and EMC screening.
The cabinets come in either 27U, 37U, or 42U high and 600 or 800 mm deep. The 2 mm steel framework gives the VERAK enclosure exceptional strength and rigidity, with each enclosure rated at 750 kg static load capacity. Available with either steel or glass front and rear doors, and solid or ventilated top covers, VERAK is the ideal choice for both heavy industrial and telecoms applications.
Smart track busway for scalable power delivery RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The latest generation Legrand Data Center Track Busway system combines mechanical safety, smart diagnostics, material efficiency, and modular flexibility to provide a dependable platform for optimised power distribution.
Read more...SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.
Read more...Smallest 13th gen Intel SBC Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
At just 86 x 55 mm, the de next-RAP8 continues AAEON’s run of producing record-breaking single-board computers with embedded Intel technology.
Read more...Versatile PoE extender Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is a 1-port Gigabit PoE extender with plug and play installation requiring neither configuration nor extra electrical power.
Read more...Transporting and storing lithium-ion batteries
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Lithium-ion batteries have become ubiquitous in modern life, but along with their benefits comes a serious challenge: these batteries pose fire and safety risks and are classified as dangerous goods for transport.
Read more...Non-contact safety door switch Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
OMRON has unveiled its latest innovation in non-contact safety door switches, the D40A-2, designed to enhance workplace safety and streamline machinery operations.
Read more...Ultra-portable spectrum analyser Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.
