Cabinets for industrial applications

30 September 2025 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Verotec specialise in the design, manufacture and integration of electronic enclosure products. The company’s VERAK cabinets addresses the most stringent enclosure requirements of the communications, industrial networking and electronics sectors, providing both IP65 environmental protection and EMC screening.

The cabinets come in either 27U, 37U, or 42U high and 600 or 800 mm deep. The 2 mm steel framework gives the VERAK enclosure exceptional strength and rigidity, with each enclosure rated at 750 kg static load capacity. Available with either steel or glass front and rear doors, and solid or ventilated top covers, VERAK is the ideal choice for both heavy industrial and telecoms applications.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





