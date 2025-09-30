Vertiv expands rack PDU portfolio
30 September 2025
Computer/Embedded Technology
Vertiv has announced its new Vertiv PowerIT rack power distribution units (PDU), an extension of the Vertiv PowerIT product line. These models are designed to address the rising power needs of data-intensive workloads, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC).
The PDUs provide advanced power management, flexible configurations, and enhanced internal components for greater reliability, enabling computing centres to seamlessly scale power in response to growing IT demands. Basic, monitored and switched models are available now in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
With racks increasingly supporting power densities above 25 kW, data centre operators require robust high-capacity power distribution solutions capable of balancing loads and managing essential electrical requirements efficiently. Vertiv PowerIT rack PDU utilises three-phase power distribution in both 208 V Delta (commonly used in North America) and 240/415V WYE configurations (typical in EMEA and other international markets), an approach that evenly distributes electrical load across multiple phases, reducing potential for circuit overload risks, stabilising voltage, and enhancing reliability.
Built for rugged performance, the rack PDU reliably operates in temperatures up to 60°C in environmental conditions up to 95% humidity, providing consistent performance and adaptability even in the most demanding environments. Switched versions offer remote outlet-level control, rapid deployment adjustments and enhanced protection for critical IT loads.
For more information visit www.vertiv.com
Further reading:
Bluetooth 6.0 module provides channel sounding
Avnet Silica
Computer/Embedded Technology
The latest Bluetooth module from Panasonic Industry provides excellent performance and minimal power consumption.
Read more...
Rugged PoE switch built for industrial demands
Conical Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The rugged Planet IGS-5225-8P4S-12V comes in a compact, rugged, and highly efficient design, making it the switch of choice for engineers working in harsh environments.
Read more...
High-performance networking for demanding environments
Electronic Products Design
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Raptor-Epsilon Ethernet switch system is a ruggedised networking solution engineered to deliver advanced switching capabilities, superior reliability, and energy-efficient operation in the most demanding environments.
Read more...
Rugged, I/O-rich NVIDIA Jetson solutions
Electronic Products Design
Computer/Embedded Technology
Developed for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the Osbourne carrier and development kit is a compact and rugged platform designed to support a wide range of embedded AI and edge computing applications.
Read more...
New generation of SBCs
Computer/Embedded Technology
HardKernel’s new generation of ODROID H4-series SBCs are more powerful; offering higher performance and richer interfaces than previous generations.
Read more...
Smallest 13th gen Intel SBC
Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
At just 86 x 55 mm, the de next-RAP8 continues AAEON’s run of producing record-breaking single-board computers with embedded Intel technology.
Read more...
Versatile PoE extender
Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is a 1-port Gigabit PoE extender with plug and play installation requiring neither configuration nor extra electrical power.
Read more...
First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH
EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.
Read more...
QuecPi smart development board
iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QuecPi Alpha smart MOB development board is Quectel’s smart development board based on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor.
Read more...
Eskom announces PV registration extension
Computer/Embedded Technology
The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association has welcomed Eskom’s decision to extend its zero-registration fee policy and free smart meter installation for residential Small-Scale Embedded Generation customers until March 2026.
Read more...