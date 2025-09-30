Vertiv expands rack PDU portfolio

30 September 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology

Vertiv has announced its new Vertiv PowerIT rack power distribution units (PDU), an extension of the Vertiv PowerIT product line. These models are designed to address the rising power needs of data-intensive workloads, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

The PDUs provide advanced power management, flexible configurations, and enhanced internal components for greater reliability, enabling computing centres to seamlessly scale power in response to growing IT demands. Basic, monitored and switched models are available now in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

With racks increasingly supporting power densities above 25 kW, data centre operators require robust high-capacity power distribution solutions capable of balancing loads and managing essential electrical requirements efficiently. Vertiv PowerIT rack PDU utilises three-phase power distribution in both 208 V Delta (commonly used in North America) and 240/415V WYE configurations (typical in EMEA and other international markets), an approach that evenly distributes electrical load across multiple phases, reducing potential for circuit overload risks, stabilising voltage, and enhancing reliability.

Built for rugged performance, the rack PDU reliably operates in temperatures up to 60°C in environmental conditions up to 95% humidity, providing consistent performance and adaptability even in the most demanding environments. Switched versions offer remote outlet-level control, rapid deployment adjustments and enhanced protection for critical IT loads.

For more information visit www.vertiv.com





