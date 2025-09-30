Smarter protection without disruption

In many older plants, mines, and industrial facilities, full-scale automation feels out of reach. Whether it is due to budget constraints, ageing infrastructure, or operational disruptions, the leap to Industry 4.0 can seem daunting. That is where NewElec’s ‘Why Wait to Automate’ solutions provide a practical alternative.
Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, these retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network. Instead of replacing your Motor Control Centres (MCCs), NewElec allows you to modernise using your existing infrastructure, offering smarter relay protection, real-time data, and fault prevention at a fraction of the cost.
Retrofitting NewElec’s motor protection relay systems into your plant unlocks live monitoring and diagnostic capabilities that allow teams to detect faults before they become critical. These compact devices install easily into your existing setup and begin providing real-time operational insights immediately.
Key benefits include:
• Real-time fault detection and performance logging.
• No need to rewire MCCs or implement full PLC systems.
• Compatibility with multiple communications protocols like Modbus-TCP, PROFINET, and Ethernet-IP.
• Safer configuration from control room.
• Free front-end software with audit tools.
• Advanced diagnostics like fault and event logging to track equipment condition and downtime trends.
With over 45 years of experience delivering motor protection relay solutions across Africa’s mining, water, and manufacturing sectors, NewElec stands as a trusted partner for operational transformation.
