Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Smarter protection without disruption

30 September 2025 Circuit & System Protection

In many older plants, mines, and industrial facilities, full-scale automation feels out of reach. Whether it is due to budget constraints, ageing infrastructure, or operational disruptions, the leap to Industry 4.0 can seem daunting. That is where NewElec’s ‘Why Wait to Automate’ solutions provide a practical alternative.

Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, these retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network. Instead of replacing your Motor Control Centres (MCCs), NewElec allows you to modernise using your existing infrastructure, offering smarter relay protection, real-time data, and fault prevention at a fraction of the cost.

Retrofitting NewElec’s motor protection relay systems into your plant unlocks live monitoring and diagnostic capabilities that allow teams to detect faults before they become critical. These compact devices install easily into your existing setup and begin providing real-time operational insights immediately.

Key benefits include:

• Real-time fault detection and performance logging.

• No need to rewire MCCs or implement full PLC systems.

• Compatibility with multiple communications protocols like Modbus-TCP, PROFINET, and Ethernet-IP.

• Safer configuration from control room.

• Free front-end software with audit tools.

• Advanced diagnostics like fault and event logging to track equipment condition and downtime trends.

With over 45 years of experience delivering motor protection relay solutions across Africa’s mining, water, and manufacturing sectors, NewElec stands as a trusted partner for operational transformation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Email: [email protected]
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection
RS South Africa Circuit & System Protection
Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.

Read more...
Reducing noise on power supply lines
Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Fundamental principles of static control
Actum Circuit & System Protection
Controlling electrostatic discharge in electronics manufacturing is essential with effective ESD programs built on six key principles.

Read more...
Electrical fire safety in lithium-ion battery rooms
Circuit & System Protection
Pratliperl is a non-combustible, ultra-lightweight aggregate that can be mixed with cement and applied as a plaster or screed to walls, floors, and ceilings.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD training in the workplace
Actum Circuit & System Protection
To protect sensitive electronic components, A structured, consistent, and sustainable ESD training program is essential.

Read more...
Protect your pumps – protect your profit
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
In South Africa’s demanding agricultural landscape, irrigation is not just an essential service – it is the heartbeat of farm productivity.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD and installation: A durable antistatic solution
Actum Circuit & System Protection
ESD flooring provides a reliable, long-term solution for managing static electricity by safely dissipating static charges through the floor to a designated ground point.

Read more...
Why wait to automate
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
NewElec’s initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI or PLC by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays without replacing MCCs or rewiring the plant.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Effectively control static in your workplace
Actum Circuit & System Protection
Controlling electrostatic discharge in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control program involves various measures and tests.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Staying grounded: Ensuring effective ESD control
Actum Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved