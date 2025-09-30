Categories

Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection

30 September 2025 Circuit & System Protection

Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations. The range covers ratings from 1 A to 125&nbspA, with breaking capacities up to 50&nbspkA, making this system suitable for installations where performance and safety compliance are essential.

The DX3 range provides a wide selection of tripping curves – from B and C types for resistive and general-purpose loads, to D and Z types for inductive or sensitive equipment. This flexibility allows installers and designers to match breaker characteristics precisely to system requirements, improving selectivity and operational reliability. These devices combine thermal and magnetic trip mechanisms; the thermal element ensures reliable response to prolonged overloads, while the magnetic element provides instantaneous disconnection in the event of a short-circuit.

According to Legrand specialists, “As electrical installations advance to include more sensitive equipment and higher energy densities, it is increasingly important that protection devices meet stringent standards and are easy to specify and install. DX3 circuit breakers are engineered to safely handle high fault levels and to perform consistently in both AC and DC systems. This range, with rated operational voltages up to 230/400 V AC and dedicated DC configurations for solar and battery applications, offers safety compliance and long-term reliability.

Installers value many features of the DX3 range, including those that enhance safe operation. Wide connection reinforced terminals with compensating clamps reduce the risk of overheating from loose connections and retractable insulating shields are designed to prevent accidental contact. Clear contact position indicators, secure label holders and full compatibility with auxiliaries allow quick installation and uncomplicated integration into distribution boards and energy management systems. Typical applications are in data centres, commercial buildings and renewable energy systems.

The DX3 range is also classified for high current-limiting performance. By interrupting fault currents before they reach their peak value, these breakers significantly reduce the thermal and mechanical stresses imposed on conductors and connected equipment. This critical feature not only protects downstream devices, but also extends the service life of the overall installation.

These circuit breakers are available in single to four-pole versions and can be installed in both alternating and direct current systems. The design also facilitates multipole series connection for higher DC voltages, which is an important consideration in photovoltaic and battery storage applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


