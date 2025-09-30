Precise multi-vital sign monitoring

The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), body impedance (BioZ) sensor, and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor.

The AS7058 has a DC and AC lead-off detection for the ECG, a flexible clock system, and an integrated PLL. All three inbuilt ADCs are synchronised. The device is available in a 42-ball wafer-level chip scale package (WLCSP) with dimensions 2,82 x 2,55 mm and operates over the temperature range -40°C to 85°C.

The PPG acquisition system provides up to eight LEDs and eight photodiode inputs. The LEDs are powered by two high current 8-bit programmable LED drivers with four current ranges. Additionally, a special laser safety support system can be enabled, which offers the possibility to use VCSEL die as a light source. The photodiodes can be read out synchronously with two 20-bit ADCs.

As the second product in the AS705x family, the AS7058 includes a new method of ambient light suppression called advanced automatic offset control (AAOC). This method enables the system to adjust towards the ambient light situation before the actual measurement starts, which minimises the loss of data due to signal saturation caused by ambient light.

The ECG channel has high-input impedance, low noise, high CMRR, programmable gain, an anti-aliasing low-pass filter, and a high-resolution 20-bit ADC. It is designed according to IEC 60601-2-47 Ambulatory ECG Systems monitoring compliance requirements.

The BioZ channel has a low-pass filter which can be calibrated. The channel also has high input impedance, low noise, programmable gain, low-pass and high-pass filter options, and shares the same high-resolution ADC with the ECG system. The excitation current and frequency can be altered depending on application.

Applications include wearable vital sign monitors, fitness bands, smart watches, heart rate monitors, and ECG monitoring. It is also suitable for pulse-oximetry devices, and single- and multi-frequency body impedance devices.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





