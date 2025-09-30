Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Yamaha reveals software innovations to boost printing, mounting, and intelligent factory

30 September 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Newly released software for Yamaha’s YRP10, YRP10e, and YSP10 printers ensures the squeegee stays in continuous contact with the solder paste roll when changing direction after each print. This novel ‘belly roll’ cuts the turnaround time between each print cycle, as well as preserving solder-paste condition and reducing waste.

Also new, parts database auto-setting assists with mounter setup to place equivalent components produced by different manufacturers, which can have differing package dimensions. Where typical programming approaches require corrections to be applied manually, auto-setting ensures the mounter always uses the appropriate X-Y coordinates, cutting changeover time and ensuring optimum end of line yield.

The new capabilities build on the extensive software tools already available in the YSUP suite, which include programming and scheduling, managing materials, monitoring production performance, traceability, and maintenance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 822 8555/6
Email: [email protected]
www: www.truthelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Truth Electronic Manufacturing


Further reading:

UltiMaker introduces defence-grade 3D printing
RS South Africa Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Leading at launch are the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, two robust solutions designed to deliver trusted and reliable, on-demand production capabilities.

Read more...
The future is built by hand
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Choosing a trade or technical path does not just open doors for your future self. It opens doors for the people you will serve, the systems you will maintain, the businesses you will grow, and the communities you will strengthen.

Read more...
September exclusives at PCBWay: Big savings on PCBs and 3D printing
PCBWay Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] This September, PCBWay is bringing you two exciting, limited time offers that showcase both style and versatility. Whether you are designing with PCBs or prototyping with 3D printing, these will help you create more while spending less.

Read more...
Understanding solder paste viscosity and thixotropy
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
A solder paste’s viscosity and thixotropic properties, a measure of its resistance to flow, influence its performance in different production environments.

Read more...
Global electronics trade in an age of disruption
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Governments should invest in domestic strengths, coordinate with international partners, and align trade and industrial policy with the realities of a globally connected electronics sector.

Read more...
The new tool design of IWISS
Startech Industrial Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Rooted in IWISS’ dedication to reliability, comfort, and efficiency, the company’s new design refresh elevates craftsmanship by incorporating a rich cultural influence.

Read more...
Strategic collaboration to advance industrial robotics training in South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yaskawa Southern Africa has announced a strategic collaboration with Sol-Tech, a private vocational training institution based in Pretoria, to strengthen technical education in industrial robotics.

Read more...
Filling high-end PCB manufacturing gaps to accelerate AI electronics growth
PCBWay Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] In the digital era, AI and big data technologies are developing at a rapid pace. PCBWay is continuously advancing its PCB manufacturing technology to support the growth.

Read more...
Microtronix revives defunct cell phone plant
Microtronix Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In a significant move for South Africa’s struggling electronics manufacturing sector, local technology firm Microtronix has breathed new life into a formerly defunct cell phone manufacturing facility.

Read more...
Manufacturing with purpose
Production Logix Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
How Production Logix is setting a new benchmark for high-reliability, locally manufactured electronics.

Read more...










