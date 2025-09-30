Yamaha reveals software innovations to boost printing, mounting, and intelligent factory

30 September 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Newly released software for Yamaha’s YRP10, YRP10e, and YSP10 printers ensures the squeegee stays in continuous contact with the solder paste roll when changing direction after each print. This novel ‘belly roll’ cuts the turnaround time between each print cycle, as well as preserving solder-paste condition and reducing waste.

Also new, parts database auto-setting assists with mounter setup to place equivalent components produced by different manufacturers, which can have differing package dimensions. Where typical programming approaches require corrections to be applied manually, auto-setting ensures the mounter always uses the appropriate X-Y coordinates, cutting changeover time and ensuring optimum end of line yield.

The new capabilities build on the extensive software tools already available in the YSUP suite, which include programming and scheduling, managing materials, monitoring production performance, traceability, and maintenance.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





