Precise DC power analysis

In today’s fast-paced electronics world, devices keep getting smarter, smaller, and more feature-packed, which translates into the fact that battery life has become a critical design factor.
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads. When paired with the IT27814 SMU Module, the IT2705 becomes a complete system-level testing solution that is fast, flexible, and dependable. It delivers ultra-high accuracy down to 6 µV and 0,1 nA, while its high-speed 200 kHz oscilloscope sampling ensures that no detail is missed. The device seamlessly switches between current ranges, capturing everything from microamp sleep currents to multi-amp peaks without any data loss.
One of the most powerful features of the IT2705 is its battery simulation capability. It can accurately emulate terminal voltage, state-of-charge, and internal resistance under real-world conditions, making it ideal for testing battery life, validating designs, and even performing reverse battery validation. Combined with integrated software for power consumption analysis, the IT2705 provides clear, intuitive insights into overall performance.
With a flexible modular system that supports up to eight channels and optional modules including DC sources, bidirectional sources, and regenerative loads, the IT2705 adapts to a wide variety of testing needs.
Read more...Reliable power for demanding applications Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo Power MTR480 three-phase DIN-rail power supply is engineered to meet stringent industrial automation requirements, offering dependable performance in environments where downtime is not an option.
Read more...What is a JTAG connector? Spectrum Concepts
Test & Measurement
JTAG was originally created to test for common problems, but lately, it has become a way of configuring devices.
Read more...SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.
Read more...Multi-functional high-res oscilloscopes Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
RIGOL Technologies has launched two powerful additions to its oscilloscope portfolio that are tailored to meet the growing challenges of power electronics, automotive systems, and high-speed digital designs.
Read more...Analysing magnetic fields Accutronics
Test & Measurement
The engineers at Narda Safety Test Solutions have achieved a breakthrough in isotropic measurement and analysis of low-frequency magnetic fields in the form of their latest digital H-field probe.
Read more...A new class of sampling scope Comtest
Test & Measurement
The PicoScope 9400A Series combines the huge analogue bandwidth of sampling oscilloscopes with the triggering architecture of real-time oscilloscopes.
