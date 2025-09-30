Precise DC power analysis

In today’s fast-paced electronics world, devices keep getting smarter, smaller, and more feature-packed, which translates into the fact that battery life has become a critical design factor.

The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads. When paired with the IT27814 SMU Module, the IT2705 becomes a complete system-level testing solution that is fast, flexible, and dependable. It delivers ultra-high accuracy down to 6 µV and 0,1 nA, while its high-speed 200 kHz oscilloscope sampling ensures that no detail is missed. The device seamlessly switches between current ranges, capturing everything from microamp sleep currents to multi-amp peaks without any data loss.

One of the most powerful features of the IT2705 is its battery simulation capability. It can accurately emulate terminal voltage, state-of-charge, and internal resistance under real-world conditions, making it ideal for testing battery life, validating designs, and even performing reverse battery validation. Combined with integrated software for power consumption analysis, the IT2705 provides clear, intuitive insights into overall performance.

With a flexible modular system that supports up to eight channels and optional modules including DC sources, bidirectional sources, and regenerative loads, the IT2705 adapts to a wide variety of testing needs.

