UltiMaker introduces defence-grade 3D printing

UltiMaker recently announced the launch of its new Secure Line of 3D printing products built for defence and high-security environments. Leading at launch are the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, two robust solutions designed to deliver trusted and reliable, on-demand production capabilities across land, sea, and air operations.

With rising demand for secure, resilient, and decentralised manufacturing, the Secure Line marks a major step forward in turning additive manufacturing into a deployable tactical asset. Built on UltiMaker’s proven platform, the S6 Secure and S8 Secure combine industrial performance with hardened security features designed to meet modern defence IT standards.

Designed for operations in extreme and temperate conditions, Secure Line printers offer air-gapped, USB-only workflows, with no Wi-Fi, no external cameras, and no unverified third-party devices, eliminating common vectors for espionage, data theft, or remote intrusion.

Key security features include factory-flashed, tamper-resistant firmware, encrypted and auditable file handling, hardware-sealed components for field integrity, and no cloud dependencies. These features ensure full operational control and auditability, empowering defence forces to manufacture mission-critical components, while maintaining the highest levels of data control, protection, and system security.

Powered by the UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, high flow print cores, and an improved feeder system, S6 Secure and S8 Secure deliver up to 4x the productivity with improved print quality. Combined with the widest range of engineering-grade materials in the UltiMaker Marketplace and multi-material printing capabilities, the Secure Line offers material flexibility in a secure environment for complex applications.

