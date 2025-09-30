Automotive battery diagnostics tester

Midtronics’ MVT handheld battery tester is a revolutionary tool, powered by MDX-AI, which is set to redefine the standards of battery diagnostics and testing in the automotive industry.
The MVT battery tester is designed to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in battery diagnostics, making it an essential tool for automotive technicians and quick-service centres. This innovative product introduces a new era in handheld battery testing, showcasing capabilities previously thought to be unattainable.
Key features of the MVT battery tester include:
• Accurate diagnosis of discharged batteries in-vehicle, eliminating the need for charging.
• Instant test results with no user input required in most quick lane testing scenarios.
• Accurate battery diagnosis when the Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) rating is not visible.
• Reliable battery diagnosis in the presence of vehicle system noise interruptions.
The MVT features a range of user-friendly attributes. An intuitive user interface allows for straightforward operation. Over-the-air data transmission provides easy access to the data and allows the unit firmware to be updated. The unit is also able to email diagnostic results for seamless communication and enhanced record-keeping. An optional printer can be connected for a convenient hard copy of any results.
Powered by MDX-AI, the MVT delivers lightning-fast battery testing, while maintaining professional accuracy, ensuring that automotive professionals can efficiently diagnose and address battery issues with confidence and precision.
