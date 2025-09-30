High-reliability spring-loaded interconnects

Mill-Max has recently introduced low-force spring options for a variety of spring-loaded pins. These springs are drop-in replacements for the standard springs, requiring no changes to the form or fit of the existing spring-loaded pins.
These low-force spring alternatives have been developed for their high reliability spring-loaded pins, providing off-the-shelf solutions to satisfy a range of interconnect requirements. The superior design and construction of Mill-Max spring-loaded pins means they can provide high reliability connections at reduced forces.
The three new springs – numbers 50, 72, and 62 – are offered as low-force options for a diverse selection of the company’s spring-loaded product line, including its lowest profile, wire termination, and higher current designs. They offer force reductions of 25% (72 spring), 30% (50 spring), and 54% (62 spring) as compared to the standard force springs, while providing similar electrical performance. At the same time they meet the same requirements for stroke, cycle life, and shock and vibration.
