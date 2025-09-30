High-reliability spring-loaded interconnects

Mill-Max has recently introduced low-force spring options for a variety of spring-loaded pins. These springs are drop-in replacements for the standard springs, requiring no changes to the form or fit of the existing spring-loaded pins.

These low-force spring alternatives have been developed for their high reliability spring-loaded pins, providing off-the-shelf solutions to satisfy a range of interconnect requirements. The superior design and construction of Mill-Max spring-loaded pins means they can provide high reliability connections at reduced forces.

The three new springs – numbers 50, 72, and 62 – are offered as low-force options for a diverse selection of the company’s spring-loaded product line, including its lowest profile, wire termination, and higher current designs. They offer force reductions of 25% (72 spring), 30% (50 spring), and 54% (62 spring) as compared to the standard force springs, while providing similar electrical performance. At the same time they meet the same requirements for stroke, cycle life, and shock and vibration.

Credit(s)

Spectrum Concepts





