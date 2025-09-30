Customisable high-voltage reed relay

30 September 2025 Switches, Relays & Keypads

Pickering Electronics has introduced its Series 600 relays, the company’s most customisable range of high voltage reed relays to date. Offering more than 2500 different combinations of rating and connection options, Pickering has developed the series in response to increasing demand for tailored high voltage reed relays.

The Series 600 employs a modular design architecture that allows engineers to precisely specify the rating parameters and connection options they require for their application, without compromising performance. The relays provide a versatile solution for a wide range of high voltage application requirements, switching from 3,5 kV up to 12,5 kV, with standoff voltages from 5 kV to 20 kV. The relays also feature the industry’s highest switch-to-coil isolation of up to 25 kV to ensure reliable isolation for control circuitry from high-voltage paths, even in demanding environments.

With switching power capabilities up to 200 W, Series 600 relays can safely handle higher energy loads, making them ideal for applications where both high voltage and high-power switching are required. Manufactured with tungsten-plated contacts for superior reliability and operating life, Series 600 relays also feature internal mu-metal magnetic screens to minimise magnetic interference.

For more information visit www.pickeringrelay.com





