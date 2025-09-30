Categories

The future is built by hand

30 September 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Gideon Potgieter, CEO, Resolution Circle.

I saw a meme the other day that stopped me in my tracks. It showed a student hunched over a desk, staring at a computer, with the caption: “Studying hard so my future wife can have a house with a pool.”

At first, I chuckled. It is part of a broader internet trend, memes that use humour to show people working hard today to secure a better life for someone they have not even met yet. The ‘future wife’ memes are often light-hearted, but the underlying message stuck with me: Do we realise how our decisions today ripple outward? Not just into our own futures, but into the lives of our children, into our communities, and even into the broader economy?

We often think of our careers as personal journeys, but when someone trains to become a welder, an electrician, or a mechanic, they are not just shaping their own life. They are contributing to the machinery of society. They are creating capacity. They are filling a gap that affects people far beyond themselves.

And that is why a career in the trades or technology is one of the most direct and powerful ways a person can contribute to the country, while still building something meaningful for themselves and the generations to come.

Your career is a personal decision, with national consequences

A trade is more than just a job. It is a function that keeps homes running, businesses operating, and infrastructure standing. Working plumbing improves the quality of life, health and dignity. A well-serviced car gives security, freedom, and opportunity.

These careers are the backbone of a functioning society. When a qualified technician fixes a system that hundreds of people rely on, their value goes far beyond their pay slip. When a trained solar installer brings power to a school or clinic, the impact echoes outward into education, healthcare, and community development.

The student in that meme was not just imagining a pool. He was imagining a future shaped by today’s effort. In the same way, South Africa’s future is being shaped by those who choose to build real, needed skills, now.

The skills gap is holding back more than just projects

There is no shortage of ambition in South Africa, but ambition means little without execution, and execution depends on capability.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training’s list of high-demand occupations, South Africa has a critical shortage of electricians, energy auditors, mechanical fitters, welders, and technicians in emerging fields like robotics and renewable energy.

This shortage does not just affect business growth; it slows down infrastructure delivery, public services, and energy transitions. It means more downtime in factories, more delays in housing projects, and more missed opportunities in the green economy.

It is not just about having ‘more hands’ – it is about skilled hands. That is where structured technical training plays a vital role.

At Resolution Circle, we have seen countless examples of this intersection between personal advancement and public benefit. We have seen school leavers become certified technicians in under three years and go on to earn stable incomes, support families, and even create jobs. We have watched employees transform from general labourers into skilled energy technicians, improving their companies’ performance while qualifying those companies for B-BBEE benefits.

These are not abstract possibilities. They are happening now, and they are the ripple effects of one person’s decision to learn something practical, tangible, and valuable.

A greener, more skilled future starts with today’s choices

As South Africa embraces renewable energy, innovative infrastructure, and sustainable development, the need for technically skilled people will only grow. These roles are not just supportive; they are central, and they are available to those willing to train, practice, and apply their knowledge in real settings.

Choosing a trade or technical path does not just open doors for your future self. It opens doors for the people you will serve, the systems you will maintain, the businesses you will grow, and the communities you will strengthen.

Maybe one day, the student studying hard today, not for a pool, but for a purpose, will look up and realise they helped build a better South Africa, one skill at a time.

For more information visit www.resolutioncircle.co.za




