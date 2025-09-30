Reducing noise on power supply lines

Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.

The resin-moulded design provides enhanced durability and reliability. The filter has a high impedance to target specific frequencies for efficient noise filtering with the excellent wide-band noise attenuation reducing electromagnetic interference and improving signal integrity. The ESD protection further increases the products reliability and lifespan.

The EMIFIL Noise Filter is ideal for use in industrial equipment, automotive electronics, and consumer devices.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





