Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer

The ADXL366 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer that consumes only 0,96 μA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 191 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode. Unlike accelerometers that use power duty cycling to achieve low power consumption, the ADXL366 does not alias input signals by under-sampling, but samples the full bandwidth of the sensor at all data rates.
The ADXL366 provides 14-bit output resolution. When a lower resolution is sufficient, 8-bit formatted data is also offered for more efficient single-byte transfers. In addition, for ADXL362 design compatibility, 12-bit formatted data is also provided. Measurement ranges of ±2g, ±4g, and ±8g are available, with a resolution of 0,25 mg/LSB on the ±2g range.
The 2,2 x 2,3 x 0,87 mm LGA package operates on a wide 1,1 to 3,6 V supply voltage range and can interface, if necessary, to a host operating on a separate supply voltage.
Converting high voltages without a transformer Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
With appropriate power converter ICs, such as the LTC7897 from Analog Devices, many applications can be suitably powered without having to use complex and cost-intensive transformers.
Read more...BT Audio 4 Click board Dizzy Enterprises
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The BT Audio 4 Click board from MIKROE provides high-quality wireless audio streaming and data comms over Bluetooth.
Read more...Precision MEMS IMU modules Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADIS16575/ADIS16576/ADIS16577 from Analog Devices are precision, MEMS IMUs that includes a triaxial gyroscope and a triaxial accelerometer.
Read more...MEMS with embedded AI processing Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has announced an inertial measurement unit that combines sensors tuned for activity tracking and high-g impact measurement into a single, space-saving package.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...High-performance IMU RS South Africa
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has announced availability of the new InvenSense SmartMotion ICM-536xx family of high-performance 6-axis IMUs.
Read more...SmartRAID 4300 Series Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s disaggregated architecture leverages host CPU and PCIe infrastructure to overcome traditional storage bottlenecks in scalable, secure NVMe RAID storage solutions.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.