Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer

The ADXL366 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer that consumes only 0,96 μA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 191 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode. Unlike accelerometers that use power duty cycling to achieve low power consumption, the ADXL366 does not alias input signals by under-sampling, but samples the full bandwidth of the sensor at all data rates.

The ADXL366 provides 14-bit output resolution. When a lower resolution is sufficient, 8-bit formatted data is also offered for more efficient single-byte transfers. In addition, for ADXL362 design compatibility, 12-bit formatted data is also provided. Measurement ranges of ±2g, ±4g, and ±8g are available, with a resolution of 0,25 mg/LSB on the ±2g range.

The 2,2 x 2,3 x 0,87 mm LGA package operates on a wide 1,1 to 3,6 V supply voltage range and can interface, if necessary, to a host operating on a separate supply voltage.

