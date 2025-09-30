ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2

Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions for developers and businesses worldwide.

PSA-L2 certification confirms that the ESP32-C6’s Platform Root of Trust (PSA-RoT) has been rigorously evaluated to resist scalable software attacks, aligning with industry-recognised IoT security standards. The ESP32-C6 now offers a future-proof, secure platform for IoT developers.

The chip combines its RISC-V architecture with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) connectivity. Physical memory protection and Access Permission Management (APM) provide an extra level of protection alongside secure cryptographic operations with protected private keys and secure boot. Flash encryption is also present to safeguard data stored in external flash memory.

The ESP32-C6 is ideal for applications in smart homes and devices, industrial automation, and connected healthcare solutions.

