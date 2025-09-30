ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2

Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions for developers and businesses worldwide.
PSA-L2 certification confirms that the ESP32-C6’s Platform Root of Trust (PSA-RoT) has been rigorously evaluated to resist scalable software attacks, aligning with industry-recognised IoT security standards. The ESP32-C6 now offers a future-proof, secure platform for IoT developers.
The chip combines its RISC-V architecture with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) connectivity. Physical memory protection and Access Permission Management (APM) provide an extra level of protection alongside secure cryptographic operations with protected private keys and secure boot. Flash encryption is also present to safeguard data stored in external flash memory.
The ESP32-C6 is ideal for applications in smart homes and devices, industrial automation, and connected healthcare solutions.
Microprocessor with integrated NPU Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
The RZ/G3E from Renesas is a microprocessor integrated with quad CPU and NPU in one chip, improving power efficiency, reliability, and security.
Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
Introducing the Quectel EG800Z series
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG800Z series is Quectel’s latest ultra-compact LTE Cat 1 bis module, designed to deliver reliable connectivity, low power consumption, and robust performance across a wide range of IoT applications.
MultiVolt series of oscillators
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems.
Modules upgraded with Direct-to-Cell tech
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that several of its LTE modules are now available with Direct-to-Cell (D2C) functionality, enabling devices to seamlessly connect to satellite networks.
Elevate your motor control designs
DSP, Micros & Memory
Built on an Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 180 MHz, the MCX A34 family combines high-performance math acceleration and advanced motor control subsystems to unlock efficient motor drive solutions.
