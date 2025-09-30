Microprocessor with integrated NPU

The RZ/G3E from Renesas is a microprocessor integrated with quad CPU and NPU in one chip, improving power efficiency, reliability, and security for human machine interface applications. The RZ/G3E offers rich HMI functions, including graphics engine (GPU), video codec, multi-screen full HD output, and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for edge computing functions. The NPU can perform edge-AI processing on its own, allowing the main CPU to focus on HMI applications.
In addition to the powerful Cortex-A55 quad core CPU running at up to 1,8 GHz to handle both HMI and edge computing functions, RZ/G3E also features a Cortex-M33 core to enable low power operation. The combination of two different cores enables users to build products with both high performance and low power consumption.
Ideal applications include industrial HMIs, industrial computing, industrial gateways, medical HMIs, digital signage, smart buildings, smart home devices.
ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
MultiVolt series of oscillators Future Electronics
The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems.
Elevate your motor control designs EBV Electrolink
Built on an Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 180 MHz, the MCX A34 family combines high-performance math acceleration and advanced motor control subsystems to unlock efficient motor drive solutions.
