Microprocessor with integrated NPU

30 September 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory





The RZ/G3E from Renesas is a microprocessor integrated with quad CPU and NPU in one chip, improving power efficiency, reliability, and security for human machine interface applications. The RZ/G3E offers rich HMI functions, including graphics engine (GPU), video codec, multi-screen full HD output, and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for edge computing functions. The NPU can perform edge-AI processing on its own, allowing the main CPU to focus on HMI applications.

In addition to the powerful Cortex-A55 quad core CPU running at up to 1,8 GHz to handle both HMI and edge computing functions, RZ/G3E also features a Cortex-M33 core to enable low power operation. The combination of two different cores enables users to build products with both high performance and low power consumption.

Ideal applications include industrial HMIs, industrial computing, industrial gateways, medical HMIs, digital signage, smart buildings, smart home devices.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





