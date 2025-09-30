Advanced 3-phase controllers

30 September 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management





The STSPIN32G0 by STMicroelectronics is a family of highly integrated system-in-package providing solution suitable for driving three-phase brushless motors using different driving modes extremely reducing the BOM and area.

The package comprises an op-amp for current sensing, GPIOs, and specifically dedicated features like a precise reference for the ADC. It embeds a triple half-bridge gate driver able to drive power MOSFETs with a current capability of 600 mA (sink and source). The high and low-side switches of the same half-bridge cannot be simultaneously driven high thanks to an integrated interlocking function.

An internal DC-DC buck converter provides the 3,3 volts suitable to supply both the MCU and external components, and an internal LDO linear regulator provides the supply voltage for gate drivers. The integrated operational amplifiers are available for signal conditioning, for example, the current sensing across the shunt resistors, and a comparator is also integrated to perform the overcurrent protection.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





