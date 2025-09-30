Nordic Semiconductor launches nRF Connect SDK Bare Metal option for nRF54L series

Nordic Semiconductor has launched the nRF Connect SDK Bare Metal option, a new software solution for the next generation nRF54L series ultra-low power wireless SoCs. This Zephyr RTOS-independent option enables development of simple Bluetooth LE applications, making it ideal for designs that do not benefit from an RTOS or need advanced features.

Built around Nordic’s widely adopted SoftDevice architecture, the Bare Metal option introduces architecture and API similarities to the nRF5 SDK, simplifying migration for developers moving from the nRF52 series and nRF5 SDK, to the next generation nRF54L series ultra-low power wireless SoCs. It also supports a streamlined upgrade path to Zephyr RTOS-based development within the same SDK and development environment, allowing developers to scale their applications when needed.

Both the Bare Metal and Zephyr RTOS development coexist within the nRF Connect SDK and the nRF Connect for VS Code environment. This unified approach allows developers to choose the best fit for their application requirements without switching tools or workflows.

