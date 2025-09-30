Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
30 September 2025
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently, while flashing merged firmware in the background. This enables tasks to be run in parallel, increases power efficiency, and facilitates the creation of complex systems such as real-time control, user interfaces, and AI-based edge devices.
Also new in the latest version, NECTO Studio’s Productivity Hub combines powerful AI and automation tools to save time and increase productivity. The Visual Prompt Generator speeds code generation, and custom hardware configurations can be easily managed, reused, and shared using the integrated Custom Board Tool.
Dual-core support within NECTO Studio v7.3.0 brings:
• Independent Start/Stop/Pause/Restart/Step Over/Step In/Step Out for each core.
• Run to breakpoints.
• Simultaneous flashing with automatic HEX merging.
• Integrated project explorer support for dual-core projects.
STM32 dual-core MCUs are currently supported, but this will shortly be extended to other vendors and architectures including NXP and Renesas.
For more information visit www.mikroe.com
