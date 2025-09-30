Post Quantum Cryptographic firmware library
30 September 2025
DSP, Micros & Memory
With the advent of quantum computers, traditional asymmetric cryptographic algorithms such as RSA, ECC, DH, ECDH, and ECDHE become vulnerable. In response, NIST has selected a new set of algorithms designed to be resistant to quantum computing attacks.
The STM32 post-quantum cryptographic library package (X-CUBE-PQC) includes all the major security algorithms for encryption, hashing, message authentication, and digital signing. This enables developers to satisfy application requirements for any combination of data integrity, confidentiality, identification/authentication, and nonrepudiation.
It includes both the PQC Leighton-Micali signature (LMS) and the extended Merkle signature scheme (XMSS) verification methods, which are used mainly for secure boot code authentication. It also includes the ML-KEM lattice-based algorithm, which can replace the current use of key exchange mechanisms to establish a secret key between two parties. ML-DSA is included for digital signatures. ML-DSA can replace ECDSA, EdDSA, and RSA-PSS in protocols, for instance in high-level applications as a method of authentication, of attestation, or both.
The library includes firmware functions for the STM32H563xx microcontrollers, based on the Arm Cortex‑M33 processor, and all cryptographic functions of STMicroelectronics X-CUBE-CRYPTOLIB.
For more information visit http://bit.ly/3UQnPwg
Further reading:
ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2
iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Read more...
Microprocessor with integrated NPU
Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
The RZ/G3E from Renesas is a microprocessor integrated with quad CPU and NPU in one chip, improving power efficiency, reliability, and security.
Read more...
Nordic Semiconductor launches nRF Connect SDK Bare Metal option for nRF54L series
Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
This is a new, RTOS-independent software solution for Bluetooth LE development, designed to ease developers’ migration from the legacy nRF5 SDK and nRF52 series to the next-generation nRF54L series.
Read more...
Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
Read more...
MultiVolt series of oscillators
Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ECS-3225MVQ from ECS Inc. is a compact, quartz-based MultiVolt oscillator designed for precision timing in automotive, industrial, and portable electronic systems.
Read more...
MCU platform for battery-powered devices
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MCX W23 is a new dedicated wireless MCU platform from NXP for battery-powered sensing devices.
Read more...
Drive innovation with AURIX TriCore MCUs
Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s AURIX TriCore family balances safety, performance, and energy efficiency to offer a scalable and future-ready portfolio.
Read more...
Elevate your motor control designs
EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
Built on an Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 180 MHz, the MCX A34 family combines high-performance math acceleration and advanced motor control subsystems to unlock efficient motor drive solutions.
Read more...
Embedded platform for compute-intensive applications
iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Quectel QSM368ZP-WF is a fully featured embedded ARM platform optimised for compute-intensive industrial and IoT applications.
Read more...
Entry-level micros
Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s AVR SD MCU family enables industry-standard functional safety compliance at an affordable price.
Read more...