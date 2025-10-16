Webinar: Extend battery life and protect data with ultra-low-power STM32 MCUs
30 September 2025
Events
The STM32U3 series offers greater power efficiency in run mode compared to previous product generations. It is the first STM32 based on a near-threshold design, which drastically reduces the dynamic consumption of the final application.
With industry-leading energy efficiency, the series achieves an impressive 117 CoreMark/mW and a best-in-class static mode of less than 2 µA.
Built on an Arm Cortex-M33 core with TrustZone, the STM32U3 series provides extended memory options with up to 256 kB of RAM and 1 MB of flash dual bank memory. It supports a temperature range from -40 °C to 105 °C.
Attendees of the webinar will gain the following:
An overview of the new STM32U3 series.
A run-down of the near-threshold technology it incorporates.
A lesson about the advanced security options available.
Discover how the STM32U3 MCUs offer versatile peripherals without compromising cost efficiency.
Date: 16 October 2025
Time: 9:00 SAST
For more information visit content.st.com/stm32u3-workshop-emea.html
