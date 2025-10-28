Webinar: Next generation solar design
30 September 2025
As the demand for renewable energy soars, solar PV systems are driving the clean energy transition. Join Infineon’s webinar to discover how their cutting-edge semiconductor technologies and application-focused reference designs simplify development, boost efficiency, and accelerate your time-to-market.
Infineon provides a comprehensive range of demo boards and reference designs for solar PV applications. These solutions allow customers to evaluate the performance of its Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN), and Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based technologies in real-world scenarios, showcasing their unique advantages across power optimisers, hybrid inverters, and microinverter designs.
Discover how Infineon’s reference designs simplify solar PV development, optimise performance, and reduce time-to-market. Whether you are working on single-phase, three-phase, or next-generation solar systems, Infineon has the expertise and tools to help you succeed.
Date: 28 October 2025
Time: Session 1 – 09:00 SAST
Session 2 – 17:00 SAST
To register visit bit.ly/4oeyDRl
Webinar: Extend battery life and protect data with ultra-low-power STM32 MCUs
In this workshop, ST experts will provide an overview of the latest ultra-low-power STM32 MCU series.
SMTA International
19-23 October 2025
Illinois, USA
Discover the electronics manufacturing industry’s premier event. This year SMTA International will be co-located with The Assembly Show – bringing ...
Securex South Africa offers tailored solutions
Securex South Africa
Cape Town’s thriving tech ecosystem makes it the ideal host for the inaugural Securex South Africa Cape Town event, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Yamaha to present new ways to improve surface-mount performance
Yamaha Robotics will be highlighting productivity-boosting software, a new entry-level printer, and flexible new head and feeders for mounting large and odd-form parts at their Productronica booth.
Webinar: Optimising antenna performance
Infineon’s latest webinar will help designers discover how the company’s antenna tuning switches can help to overcome antenna design challenges in wireless communication systems.
Webinar: Discover Infineon’s CoolSET for auxiliary PSUs
Join Infineon for an engaging webinar showcasing the company’s CoolSET product family, including the latest CoolSET System in Package (SiP), designed for power supply designs up to 100 W.
NEPCON Japan
17-19 September
Tokyo, Japan
Launched more than 30 years ago, NEPCON Japan has grown together with the Japanese and Asian electronics industries. The show specialises in electronics manufacturing ...
IFA 2025
5-9 September 2025
Berlin, Germany
The world’s largest home and consumer tech event, IFA showcases the latest in consumer electronics, home appliances, and technology. IFA ...
Cape Town gears up for the debut of four premier industry expos
Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo will make their Western Cape debut from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Webinar: Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem
Airgain recently announced the launch of the NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem, one of the industry’s first plug-and-play Cat 1 bis modems for end-application use in industrial IoT.
