Webinar: Next generation solar design

30 September 2025 Events

As the demand for renewable energy soars, solar PV systems are driving the clean energy transition. Join Infineon’s webinar to discover how their cutting-edge semiconductor technologies and application-focused reference designs simplify development, boost efficiency, and accelerate your time-to-market.

Infineon provides a comprehensive range of demo boards and reference designs for solar PV applications. These solutions allow customers to evaluate the performance of its Silicon (Si), Gallium Nitride (GaN), and Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based technologies in real-world scenarios, showcasing their unique advantages across power optimisers, hybrid inverters, and microinverter designs.

Discover how Infineon’s reference designs simplify solar PV development, optimise performance, and reduce time-to-market. Whether you are working on single-phase, three-phase, or next-generation solar systems, Infineon has the expertise and tools to help you succeed.

Date: 28 October 2025

Time: Session 1 – 09:00 SAST

Session 2 – 17:00 SAST

To register visit bit.ly/4oeyDRl





