31 October 2025
productronica
18-21 November
Munchen, Germany
Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international exhibitors. Attendees will also gain insights into current trends and innovations in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations. SEMICON Europa will be co-hosted at the same event.
Register at www.productronica.com/en
Works With Virtual 2025
19-20 November
After hosting the IoT Developer Conferences in Shenzhen (23 October) and Bangalore (30 October), the virtual conference is being hosted over two days.
Works With, now in its 6th year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world. The conference is designed to accelerate the advancement of IoT innovations for smart homes, smart cities, healthcare, and in commercial and industrial environments.
Register at http://bit.ly/3Go1Wki
CES 2026
6-9 January 2026
Las Vegas
CES is the world’s most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners are met, and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.
Register at www.ces.tech
Africa Energy Indaba
3-5 March 2026
Cape Town ICC
‘Think Africa, Think Energy.’ The Africa Energy Indaba 2026 is the continent’s flagship event dedicated to the energy sector. Visit the indaba to explore opportunities, meet with industry leaders, and meet new business partners.
Register at www.africaenergyindaba.com
Events
Events
Events
Events
Events
Events
Events
