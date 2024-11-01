4000 A containerised DB for power project
31 October 2025
News
South African electrical enclosure specialist Power Process Systems (PPS) has successfully completed the design, fabrication, and commissioning of a 4000 A containerised distribution board for a wind/PV solar hybrid renewable energy project for a site in the Western Cape. The project, finalised in August 2025, underscores PPS’s ability to deliver modular, safe, and scalable power solutions for industrial, renewable, and hybrid energy applications.
The prefabricated unit integrates advanced switchgear, auxiliary panels, and control systems within a fully insulated steel container. The system features ABB SACE moulded case circuit breakers (MCCBs) for dependable overcurrent and short-circuit protection, heavy-duty copper busbars for efficient power transfer, and a dual power supply with mechanical interlocking to ensure safe and flexible operation. All cabling has been carefully routed and segregated to minimise interference, simplify maintenance, and reduce mechanical stress.
Safety was central to the design. The unit includes a dedicated external air-conditioning system for thermal regulation, fire protection equipment, danger signage, and emergency exit doors with push-bar mechanisms. The entire installation complies with international electrical safety standards, providing operators with confidence and ensuring reliability under demanding load conditions.
For more information visit www.ppspower.co.za
