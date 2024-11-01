RS brings solar light to 150 000 people

RS Group has announced a new three-year partnership with international development charity SolarAid. Together, RS Group and SolarAid aim to raise £1 million to deliver clean, safe solar lights to 150 000 people living in rural communities across Africa without access to electricity.
The partnership forms a central part of RS Group’s 2030 ESG action plan and champions the shared ambition to “make amazing happen for a brighter world.” By combining corporate donations, matched funding, RS PRO product contributions, employee fundraising, and gifts in kind, RS Group will help accelerate SolarAid’s mission to create thriving solar businesses that tackle poverty and climate change.
Just one solar light benefits every member of the household leading to a 90% reduction in kerosene, candles or torches, with a 95% saving on their energy spend and enabling a child to study safely for the first time after sunset. It also reduces carbon emissions in the transition to renewable energy. A paraffin candle emits three times its weight in CO2 and a kerosene lamp emits over a tonne of carbon over 3 years.
RS and SolarAid are closely aligned as providers of products and solutions that support the low-carbon transition with a focus on renewables. As a leader in industrial MRO services, the RS team’s expertise will directly support SolarAid’s global and local repair programmes, helping build a circular solar economy in off-grid communities. RS employees worldwide will be encouraged to get involved through skills-based volunteering, fundraising challenges, and awareness-raising activities.
RS employees are entitled to two annual volunteering days, and the company aims to inspire 50% of colleagues to use this time to support their communities and the SolarAid partnership.
