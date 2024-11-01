Microchip and AVIVA Links collaboration

31 October 2025 News

The automotive industry is continuing its transition from proprietary automotive serialiser/deserialiser (SerDes) solutions to an interoperable ecosystem established by the Automotive SerDes Alliance and its first open-standard ASA Motion Link (ASA-ML). ASA-ML is now being implemented by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers because it provides an asymmetric high-speed communications standard that connects the increasing number of cameras, sensors and displays used in In-Vehicle Networking.

Microchip Technology has announced a significant milestone with AVIVA Links, an automotive company delivering advanced multi-Gigabit vehicle infrastructure for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, demonstrating that ASA-ML chipsets from multiple vendors can interoperate seamlessly to deliver scalable, high-speed connectivity. This interoperability between major semiconductor suppliers underscores the viability of the ASA-ML ecosystem and its growing role in the automotive industry.

The Automotive SerDes Alliance has more than 175 members, including OEMs such as BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai Kia Motor Company, Nio, Renault/Ampere, Stellantis, Volvo, and Xiapeng Motors. The multi-vendor ecosystem is actively collaborating to bring ASA-ML enabled systems to the market, addressing the rapid growth of ADAS and IVI applications.

Microchip’s VS7000 chipset family of ASA-ML serialiser/deserialiser devices is available for sampling to qualified customers. In addition to ADAS, IVI and other automotive applications, the devices are designed for use in industrial, medical and machine vision applications.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





