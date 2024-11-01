World’s leading supplier of grid automation products

31 October 2025 News

Hitachi Energy was recognised as the global market share leader in grid automation for electric power transmission and distribution utilities by ARC Advisory Group, a leading technology research and advisory firm for industry, energy, and infrastructure. The findings are part of ARC’s comprehensive market and technology study titled “Grid Automation Global Market Study 2024-2029” (June 2025).

According to the report, Hitachi Energy is the No. 1 provider of grid automation products and services worldwide. The company was also recognised as the market share leader in key software categories, including Grid Control & Management, Outage Management, and AI Applications. ARC’s study also revealed Hitachi Energy leads the market in a number of hardware categories, including Wireless and Wired Networks, Measurement devices, and RTUs.

The report points to substantial growth in grid automation software, hardware and services due to a changing mix of generation, new grid-storage assets, and new market structures such as virtual power plants and support for demand response. In particular, the report states growth is strongest in regions building new electric grids or making major system upgrades or repairs due to weather events or wars that target and damage electric distribution systems.

For more information visit www.hitachienergy.com






