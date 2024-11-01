Vivashan Muthan appointed as head of export sales and operations at RS South Africa

With a career spanning engineering, business development, and sales leadership across sub-Saharan Africa, Vivashan Muthan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as head of export sales and operations at RS South Africa. Known for building systems that drive growth and resilience in real-world markets, Muthan is set to lead the company’s export strategy into a new era of scale and impact.
Muthan’s professional journey has seen him hold senior roles at leading multinationals such as Fluke Corporation, SICK Sensor Intelligence, Siemens and Timken, where he managed multi-country sales teams, distribution channels, and large-scale business operations. His diverse experience spans technology management, channel optimisation, and digital integration, with a strong track record of delivering measurable growth across industries including rail, automotive, off-highway, and industrial automation.
Muthan’s vision for RS South Africa’s export operations is to transform them into a growth platform that not only delivers Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) solutions, but also drives innovation, efficiency, and long-term partnerships. His ability to integrate academic rigour with practical execution ensures that RS remains a trusted partner in enabling industrial growth and resilience across African markets.
With his blend of technical expertise, leadership experience, and strategic foresight, Muthan is poised to position RS South Africa as the partner of choice for businesses navigating the continent’s evolving industrial landscape.
Datacentrix Industrial Indaba 2025
News
Datacentrix recently hosted its inaugural Industrial Indaba 2025, where industry leaders explored how digitalisation, resilience, security and compliance are shaping the future of sustainable industrial operations in Africa.
RS brings solar light to 150 000 people RS South Africa
News
The company’s three-year partnership with SolarAid aims to raise £1 million through corporate donations, matched funding, product contributions, and fundraising to accelerate access to safe, sustainable energy.
Smart track busway for scalable power delivery RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The latest generation Legrand Data Center Track Busway system combines mechanical safety, smart diagnostics, material efficiency, and modular flexibility to provide a dependable platform for optimised power distribution.
