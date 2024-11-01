Google equips university students across Africa with free access to advanced AI tools

31 October 2025 News

Google recently announced a major initiative to support higher education across Africa by offering its premium AI subscription, Google AI Pro for free to university students for 12 months. The offer is available to eligible students aged 18+ in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, providing them with access to Google’s most advanced AI tools to enhance their learning, research, and creative work.

Through Google’s most capable model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, this initiative will equip the next generation of leaders, innovators, and creators with fundamental AI literacy. By placing powerful generative AI tools directly in the hands of students, Google is helping to prepare them for a workforce where AI proficiency is increasingly essential.

“We are seeing a new wave of innovation in Africa, driven by the energy and ingenuity of our young people,” said Alex Okosi, managing director for Google in sub-Saharan Africa. “By providing students with access to our most advanced AI tools, we want to empower them to not only excel in their studies, but also to become critical builders and shapers of the future. This offer is about democratising access to technology and giving African students the skills to compete and lead on a global stage.”

University students in eligible higher education institutions and countries can verify their status and activate the 12-month free plan by visiting www.gemini.google/students





