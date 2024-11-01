Africa’s space economy projected to be worth $22,6 billion in 2026

31 October 2025 News

By 2026, Africa’s space industry is projected to be worth $22,6 billion, and South Africa is gearing up to be at the forefront of this growth, creating thousands of jobs, driving innovation, and boosting the national economy. This was the message from Ms Nomfaneko Majaja of the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, who delivered a keynote at a digital media launch for the 2026 International Space Summit Africa (ISSA) on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

From ancient rock art to cutting-edge radio astronomy, the African sky has always been a source of knowledge, a place where myth meets science and tradition meets innovation. That legacy now inspires a new frontier: an African space economy worth billions. From 2 – 4 June 2026, ISSA will harness that legacy to host a landmark summit on space, science and technology that will redefine the future of the African space economy. The event will showcase South Africa as a continental hub for space technology and innovation, hosting 500 delegates, 300 exhibitors, and over 30 curated buyers.

The summit will feature leading industry speakers, side events, and a 24-hour international hackathon aimed at engaging youth and startups. By facilitating technology transfer, trade deals, and investment, ISSA will accelerate the commercialisation of local R&D, strengthen the supply chain, and stimulate growth in adjacent sectors such as AI, biotech, green energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The event will also focus on education and skills development, connecting universities, research councils, and industry partners, while supporting STEM outreach, mentorship labs, and opportunities for emerging talent. Africa’s space economy will require engineers, data scientists, satellite technicians and policy specialists, creating opportunities for both graduates and vocational learners. By connecting African talent with international partners, ISSA 2026 aims to accelerate skills development, strengthen competitiveness and ensure that Africa’s future in space translates into meaningful economic and social impact.

For more information visit www.spaceagenda.com/event/issa-2026/





